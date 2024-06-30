Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMR stock remained flat at $23.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,845. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
