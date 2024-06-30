Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 179,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,209. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
