Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Cut by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.42. 193,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,923. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.