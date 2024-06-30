Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1,577.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 2.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $48,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $1,174,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. 485,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

