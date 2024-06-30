Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.69

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.69 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 246,266 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Iofina in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £34.53 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

