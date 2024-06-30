IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.80. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

