Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 262 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.30.

Shares of COR traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.99.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

