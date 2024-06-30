Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $16.19 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

