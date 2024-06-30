Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. 321,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.