Ironwood Financial llc Makes New Investment in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,424,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,750,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,369,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 14,138,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,681. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $369,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 576,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,330,839.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $369,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 576,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,330,839.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $651,428.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 418,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,398.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,121 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

