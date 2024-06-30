Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

