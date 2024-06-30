Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 208,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,979. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

