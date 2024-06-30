Ironwood Financial llc Sells 394 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23,005.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. 271,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,696. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

