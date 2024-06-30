iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $100.71. 7,427,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.