iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.49. 300,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

