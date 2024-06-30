iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 308,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 482,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.