iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 308,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 482,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.