iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 7,533,346 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
