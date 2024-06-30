iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

