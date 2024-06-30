iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 71.6% in June

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.48. 274,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

