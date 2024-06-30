iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Stock Position Raised by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDX. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 1,214.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 529,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 93,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

