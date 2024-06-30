iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,692. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

