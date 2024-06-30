iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.5% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.76. 1,007,535 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

