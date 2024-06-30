iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Trimmed by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

