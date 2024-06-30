iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,008 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.55. 2,603,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,490. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

