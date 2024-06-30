iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s Largest Position

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 37.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $111,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $300.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

