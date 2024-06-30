iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. 2,389,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

