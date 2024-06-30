iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWM stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $202.89. 35,025,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average of $200.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.