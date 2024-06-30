iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. 35,025,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

