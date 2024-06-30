iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 207.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,593. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $260.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

