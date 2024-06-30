iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IYK stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $65.75. 70,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,956. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

