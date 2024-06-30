Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $771,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

