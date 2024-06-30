Jeff Cislini Sells 2,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,714,000 after buying an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after buying an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after buying an additional 1,712,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

