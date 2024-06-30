Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $23.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.