Jefferies Financial Group Raises AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 150

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital raised AO World to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
