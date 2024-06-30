Jefferies Financial Group Raises AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 150

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital raised AO World to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

AO World Stock Performance

AO World Company Profile

Shares of AO opened at GBX 111 ($1.41) on Thursday. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 61.99 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,220.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

