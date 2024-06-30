Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 150

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 143 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 155 ($1.97) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £608.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.08.

In related news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($59,156.51). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

