Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

