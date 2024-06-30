Jeremy Miller Purchases 15,150 Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Miller purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £24,997.50 ($31,710.64).

CPPGroup Stock Up 1.2 %

LON CPP opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.11) on Friday. CPPGroup Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The company has a market capitalization of £14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.33.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

About CPPGroup

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.