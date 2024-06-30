Jeremy Miller Purchases 15,150 Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Miller purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £24,997.50 ($31,710.64).
CPPGroup Stock Up 1.2 %
LON CPP opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.11) on Friday. CPPGroup Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The company has a market capitalization of £14.74 million, a P/E ratio of -169.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.33.
About CPPGroup
