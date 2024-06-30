Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Volume Tops $6,501.38

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $6,501.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,607.82 or 1.00037798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012728 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00076863 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153749 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,819.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.