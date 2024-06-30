JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million-$429.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.3 million. JFrog also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Get JFrog alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,504,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,115. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.