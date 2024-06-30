Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BBIB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $99.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Company Profile
