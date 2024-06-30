JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in June

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $335,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JPEF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.36. 52,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $611.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

