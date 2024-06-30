JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,280. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

