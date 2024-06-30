Juniper Networks, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,187,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

