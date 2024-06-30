Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $71.01 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.77635055 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $55,600,081.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.