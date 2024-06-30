Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $360.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $293.78 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Kadant by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.



Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

