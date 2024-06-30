KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Sells $22,101.75 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Todd Bazemore sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $22,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Bazemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Todd Bazemore sold 2,093 shares of KALA BIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $12,746.37.

KALA BIO Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -1.97. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KALA BIO

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($1.31). Equities research analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.16% of KALA BIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

