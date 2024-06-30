Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. 991,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

