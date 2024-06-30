Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 11,578 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 395.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,666 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,262,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,703,000 after buying an additional 1,012,338 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 8,202,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,364. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.