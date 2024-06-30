Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 175 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

