Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.67. 1,943,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,769. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

